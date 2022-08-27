Tayler Holder rose to fame as millions tuned in to watch him dance and interact on TikTok. However, deep down Holder had another passion that many would doubt…country music.

Holder knew better, and knew he had the talent and skill to break into the industry. Growing up in Texas, country music and the country lifestyle pumped through his veins.

“I grew up team roping with my dad, riding horses my whole life,” he told Taste of Country in an interview during CMA Fest. “The side of social media started to pop off, so I pivoted and started to play that role, but country has always been my home.”

The young singer already made his country debut when he performed with Reyna Roberts during CMA Fest. Now, he’s making his own mark in country with his song “It’s You."

Premiering exclusively with Taste of Country, “It’s You” hinges on the story of someone not necessarily having all the fancy things, cars, etc., but with them, a relationship is going to be like nothing that person has experienced before.

While it’s not directly pulled from the singer’s life, Holder shares that he uses his own experiences to inspire the music he writes.

“You know, I was writing depressing stuff that people just cry to,” he shares. “But I’ve found this wave of love songs that just makes me feel good.”

“It’s You” has no notes of sadness, but rather an upbeat, pop-country infused feel. Holder’s voice carrying the summer love lyrics leaves no question about his talent.

As Holder was writing "It's You,' he wanted it to be a track that could be played in the car with the windows rolled down. The song is due out Aug. 26, and after Holder shared small teases on social media, fans have been overwhelmingly accepting of his pivot to country.

“I want people to be able to play this song with their girlfriend, husband, whoever and relate to them personally,” he shares. “There are so many people out there that the person they are with is something completely different.”

“It’s You” is just the beginning of Holder’s stay in country music.

“I’ve been working on some cool country stuff for a while now,” he says. “Country is where I want to sit. It feels most natural. It’s where I’m from.”

Not only have his fans been welcoming to his genre change, but he’s also had many artists in the industry befriend him and believe in what he’s crafted. One of those people is his friend, Parker McCollum.

Holder shares that he and McCollum are not only friends, but they have also written songs together. McCollum has taken him under his wing in a way. During one of the singer’s shows in Dallas in July, he gave Holder the opportunity to show his hometown fans what he’s all about.

“It still feels like a dream,” Holder says, smiling. “I got so nervous. The biggest show I’d done before that was 2,000 people. You go from 2,000 people to like 30,0000…it’s a lot.”

Once his jitters ceased and he got comfortable, Holder shared that it ended up being the best moment of his life. A moment that hopefully is only just the beginning.