Team Wyoming Concludes Greco-Roman Competition in Fargo

The huge U-16 and Junior National Wrestling Tournament moved along on Thursday in Fargo with the Wyoming junior team taking part in the Greco-Roman competition. Some of these guys had to learn Greco-Roman techniques on the fly as they wrestled folk-style during the regular high school season.

The best effort from Team Wyoming in Greco Roman was turned in by Cody Phelps of Pinedale who went 3-2. In the 132 pound bracket, he defeated Bray Skinner of Idaho, J.D. Downes from Iowa, and Indiana's Matteo Vargo. Four-time state champion Analu Benabise of Kelly Walsh at 152 pounds, went 2-2 with wins over Jesse Horner of Montana and London Settles of Ohio. Trent Lytle of Rocky Mountain was in the 145-pound bracket and he went 2-2 with victories over Ethan Grubach of California and Brady Hemp of West Virginia. Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale also went 2-2 with wins over Mason Stanley of Ohio and Andrew Evans of Colorado.

Several Wyoming grapplers went 1-2 in the Junior Greco Roman event; Conner Vickery of Kemmerer at 132, Randy Peters of Moorcroft at 138, Wright's Tyzer Isenberger at 145, Sheridan's Hayden Crow at 160, Stetson Davis of Powell at 170, and Wright's Charlee Thomson at 182.

The rest of the crew went 0-2 and they are Nathaniel Boreen of Rocky Mountain at 126, Kagan Baker of Wright at 132, 138 pounder Kendall Cummings of Evanston, Wyatt McDermott of Thermopolis at 145 pounds, Raul Saavedra from Evanston at 152, Landon Heaps of Evanston at 160, and 170 pounder Kayden Mack of Wright.

