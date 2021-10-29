A Wyoming inmate serving time for murder has died, according to the Wyoming Department of Corrections.

Agency spokesman Paul Martin says 65-year-year old Harry Alford died Thursday, Oct. 28, at North Colorado Medical Center in Greeley, Colorado.

Alford was convicted of first-degree murder in North Dakota and was transferred to Wyoming in August 2005.

As per departmental policy, an autopsy will be conducted to determine Alford's cause of death.

