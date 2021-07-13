Team Wyoming Prepares for Big Fargo Wrestling Tournament [VIDEO]
After a year off due to the pandemic, the Fargo Junior and U16 National Tournament is back on and will be held July 17th through the 23rd at the Fargodome in North Dakota.
The Wyoming team will have 35 members this year with several reigning state champions. This is a freestyle and Greco-Roman tournament so the guys (and girls) will have to learn a few new techniques as opposed to the moves they used in folkstyle in the high school season.
The team is getting top-notch instruction in Greco Roman by Gillette's Tyler Cox who won a national championship as a cadet in the discipline. He is being assisted by Tate Allison and Cameron Braden of Moorcroft. The brackets in Fargo for freestyle and Greco are huge; some with close to 100 wrestlers. So many of these competitors can wrestle 2 or 3 times in an hour. Here's a list of the Team Wyoming members.
Juniors:
Ross Brenton-Buffalo
Sefton Douglass-Lyman (2021 3A State Champion)
Conner Vickery-Kemmerer (2021 2A State Champion)
Kagen Baker-Wright
Cody Phelps-Pinedale (2021 3A State Champion)
Randy Peters-Moorcroft
Kendell Cummings-Evanston
Wyatt McDermott-Thermopolis (2021 2A State Champion)
Trent Lytle-Rocky Mountain
Tyzer Isenberger-Wright
Raul Saavedra-Evanston
Analu Benabise-Kelly Walsh (2021 4A State Champion)
Logan Branigan-Burns/Pine Bluffs
Hayden Crow-Sheridan
Stetson Davis-Powell
Kayden Mack-Wright
Keegan Gehlhausen-Pinedale (2021 3A State Champion)
Landon Heaps-Evanston
Charlee Thomson-Wright
Deylin Miller-Green River
16U:
Luke Guseman-Kelly Walsh
Darron Provost-Gillette
Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs (2021 4A State Champion)
Roany Proffit-Kemmerer
Trenten Gray-Moorcroft
Thomas Dalton-Green River
Shane Hannah-Moorcroft
Dalton Price-Thermopolis
Richard Allison-Moorcroft
Christopher Boardman-Gillette
Josef Sanchez-Natrona
Mekhi Bovee-Kelly Walsh
Oliver Gorsuch-Moorcroft
Girls:
Quetzalli Penaloza-Evanston
Teila Peters-Buffalo
We had a chance to talk with Hayden Crow of Sheridan, Lyman's Sefton Douglass, and Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale about the upcoming tournament. Enjoy!