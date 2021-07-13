Team Wyoming Prepares for Big Fargo Wrestling Tournament [VIDEO]

After a year off due to the pandemic, the Fargo Junior and U16 National Tournament is back on and will be held July 17th through the 23rd at the Fargodome in North Dakota.

The Wyoming team will have 35 members this year with several reigning state champions. This is a freestyle and Greco-Roman tournament so the guys (and girls) will have to learn a few new techniques as opposed to the moves they used in folkstyle in the high school season.

Get our free mobile app

The team is getting top-notch instruction in Greco Roman by Gillette's Tyler Cox who won a national championship as a cadet in the discipline. He is being assisted by Tate Allison and Cameron Braden of Moorcroft. The brackets in Fargo for freestyle and Greco are huge; some with close to 100 wrestlers. So many of these competitors can wrestle 2 or 3 times in an hour. Here's a list of the Team Wyoming members.

Juniors:

Ross Brenton-Buffalo

Sefton Douglass-Lyman (2021 3A State Champion)

Conner Vickery-Kemmerer (2021 2A State Champion)

Kagen Baker-Wright

Cody Phelps-Pinedale (2021 3A State Champion)

Randy Peters-Moorcroft

Kendell Cummings-Evanston

Wyatt McDermott-Thermopolis (2021 2A State Champion)

Trent Lytle-Rocky Mountain

Tyzer Isenberger-Wright

Raul Saavedra-Evanston

Analu Benabise-Kelly Walsh (2021 4A State Champion)

Logan Branigan-Burns/Pine Bluffs

Hayden Crow-Sheridan

Stetson Davis-Powell

Kayden Mack-Wright

Keegan Gehlhausen-Pinedale (2021 3A State Champion)

Landon Heaps-Evanston

Charlee Thomson-Wright

Deylin Miller-Green River

16U:

Luke Guseman-Kelly Walsh

Darron Provost-Gillette

Broc Fletcher-Rock Springs (2021 4A State Champion)

Roany Proffit-Kemmerer

Trenten Gray-Moorcroft

Thomas Dalton-Green River

Shane Hannah-Moorcroft

Dalton Price-Thermopolis

Richard Allison-Moorcroft

Christopher Boardman-Gillette

Josef Sanchez-Natrona

Mekhi Bovee-Kelly Walsh

Oliver Gorsuch-Moorcroft

Girls:

Quetzalli Penaloza-Evanston

Teila Peters-Buffalo

We had a chance to talk with Hayden Crow of Sheridan, Lyman's Sefton Douglass, and Keegan Gehlhausen of Pinedale about the upcoming tournament. Enjoy!