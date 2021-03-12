The Cheapest House In Aspen Is Just Over $3 Million

What a STEAL. Typically when we do our cheapest houses segment, I look for affordable homes and while this one is "affordable" in terms of Aspen living, it's not for most (at least not for me).

According to Aspen Valley Property, this home locacted at 122 Tabula Rasa Ln is currently on the market for $3,350,000 has 4 bedrooms, 3 baths and about 3000 square feet of living space but the REAL draw to this house, at least for me are the views from pretty much every room of the house, especially the deck.

I'm not going to lie, I was a little surprised at how small the bedrooms were and how "modest" a lot of the interior is, especially for a $3+MILLION price tag. Don't get me wrong...it's BEAUTIFUL but when I think of that kind of money, I think of something ridiculously large and overwhelming...this one really isn't but then again, when everything else this size is going for a LOT more, this is pretty much a steal for Aspen.

So in doing the math, a 30 year loan at 2.9% with a 20% down payment ($670,000) will set you up with a monthly mortgage of $11,154. You good with that?

Ok let's take a tour...

The Cheapest House In Aspen

