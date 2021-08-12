The Lacs' newest music video, for their song "Just Another Thing," doesn't sugarcoat its depiction of a veteran's life after combat. The clip — premiering exclusively on The Boot — focuses on a soldier's struggle with post-traumatic stress disorder now that he's back home.

In "Just Another Thing," scenes of a veteran in combat are intertwined with a storyline that follows him in civilian life. He's clearly struggling, despite support from his partner: In one scene, for example, his partner's attempt to sneak up from behind and surprise him triggers a combat-like response; he's also shown having dreams that bring back memories of serving in a warzone.

The music video comes to a close as the soldier, kneeling by his bed, loads a gun and points it into his mouth. His partner fortunately appears to walk in before he's able to pull the trigger, but the scene cuts out so abruptly that his fate remains ambiguous.

The Lacs' fanbase includes many military members and veterans, the duo notes, which is one reason they both conceptualized this video and support military-focused organizations. Indeed, the video — directed by Matt Trees and Breadwin Deville — ends with the phone numbers for the Veterans Crisis Line and Military One Source, both of which offer support to military members and veterans living with PTSD and considering suicide.

"Just Another Thing," which features the artist Crucifix, comes from the Lacs' 2012 album 190 Proof. The duo's Brian "Rooster" King and Clay "Uncle Snap" Sharpe co-wrote the song with Cameron Russell, Jared Sciullo, Justin Spillner and DJ KO.

The Lacs have been releasing music videos for several of their older songs to tide fans over as they finish up a new album. They're also touring this with with Demun Jones and Dusty Leigh, on a trek dubbed the Country Lit Tour. Fans can visit TheLacs.net to learn more.