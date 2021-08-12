Downtown Cheyenne: Fridays On The Plaza Preview

Mat Murdock Townsquare Media

These Summer weeks keep racing by. We're sitting at Thursday, so by my watch, it's time to review who we have in store for us Friday Night. Quick shout out to the city for putting these shows on each week and the crew working the shows. Last week was rough with the storm that came through, but they all worked hard to get as much out of the event as they could before the weather impacted the performances too much. Let's hope for clearer skies tomorrow.

Blinddog Smokin'

These guys are described as an American Funk band. Oh, and they're Grammy Nominated. So, why don't you have your party pants on to see an awesome Grammy nominated band for free?

These guys are awesome. They have tons of energy and their music is so good...GRAMMY Good. This is a can't miss performance tomorrow.

Dragondeer

Dragondeer seems to be blended like a fine whiskey. They describe their music as Psychedelic Blues, Retro Funk, Soul and Rock n' Roll. These guys have been well travelled, performing at several music festivals across the area and country.

Ok, that Bowie video was really cool. Go ahead, cosplay away with some Bowie. We wont mind.

It looks like we're set for two awesome bands to get us ready for another weekend. Make sure you're ready to go tomorrow. Don't forget there will be some awesome food trucks and the beer tent that the Depot has set up.

