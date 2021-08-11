Wyoming High School Golf Scoreboard: Aug. 11-14, 2021

The fall high school golf season in Wyoming for 2021 is here.

The season started with practice on Monday. The first competitions are Wednesday through Saturday of this first week.

It all leads up to this year’s championships, which will be in Jackson, Lander, and Thermopolis on Sept. 17 and 18, 2021.

Here is the schedule for Week 1 of the golf season. Schedules are subject to change. Results will be posted here after they are received by WyoPreps.

Wednesday, Aug. 11:

Snake River Shootout: Day 1 in Jackson – at Jackson Hole Golf & Tennis – Green River, Jackson, Lander, Pinedale, Riverton, Star Valley

Day 1 Highlights: No surprise to see a pair of sophomore standouts in Salas from Green River and Paxton of Riverton atop the leaderboard. Salas has a 5-shot lead with an 88, while Paxton shoots 69 in round one and leads by 9 strokes. Green River and Riverton also lead the team standings.

Thursday, Aug. 12:

Gillette Invite – at Bell Knob G.C. – Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Park County Shootout: Day 1 in Cody – at Olive Glenn G.C. – Cody, Kemmerer, Lovell, Powell, Sheridan JV, Thermopolis, Worland

Snake River Shootout: Day 2 in Afton – at Cedar Creek G.C. at Star Valley Ranch – Evanston, Green River, Jackson, Lander, Pinedale, Riverton, Star Valley

Wheatland Invitational – at Wheatland G.C. – Cheyenne Central JV, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Glenrock, Laramie, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland

Friday, Aug. 13:

Gillette Invite – at Bell Knob G.C. – Buffalo, Campbell County, Cheyenne Central, Cheyenne East, Kelly Walsh, Natrona County, Sheridan, Thunder Basin

Park County Shootout: Day 2 in Powell – at Powell G.C. – Cody, Kemmerer, Lovell, Powell, Sheridan JV, Thermopolis, Worland

Wheatland Invitational – at Wheatland G.C. – Cheyenne Central JV, Cheyenne South, Douglas, Glenrock, Laramie, Rawlins, Torrington, Wheatland

Saturday, Aug. 14:

UPDATE - WyoPreps received word that this golf tournament has been moved to Tuesday, Aug. 17 per Upton A.D. Beau Garcia.

Upton Invitational – at Cedar Pines G.C. – Big Horn, Lusk, Moorcroft, Sundance, Tongue River, Upton, Wright

