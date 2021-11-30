‘The Matrix Resurrections’ Plot Details Revealed in New Interview

The fourth Matrix movie, The Matrix Resurrections, premieres in theaters and on HBO Max in a little over three weeks. And yet we still have only the vaguest of notions of what the film is actually about. Sure it’s about, y’know, the matrix, and it has Keanu Reeves’ Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss’ Trinity in it even though they, uh, died in the last Matrix movie. As to how they are alive, or why the matrix is still in existence 15 years after the events of The Matrix Revolutions, or why Morpheus now looks like Yahya Abdul-Matteen II instead of Laurence Fisburne, who knows.

Well, there’s a new cover story about the film in Entertainment Weekly, and while it doesn’t give away much, it does feature a few new details about the story. Here is how the article — which includes interviews with Reeves, Moss, and writer/director Lana Wachowski — describes the film:

Neo and Trinity are seemingly alive and well, but their minds are locked away inside the Matrix, which has become more dangerous. They have no apparent memory of their past, yet Neo is haunted by it. He sees flashes of what transpired in the previous films in his dreams, in what he thinks is everyday life.

The key new character in the film is apparently Bugs played by Jessica Henwick; she’s the blue-haired women seen in The Matrix Resurrections trailer. “When she crosses Neo's path, we get more clues about just why Lana [Wachowski] felt so compelled to return to The Matrix,” the article claims.

Wachowski also said of the film that “art is a mirror... most will prefer to gaze at the surface but there will be people like me who enjoy what lies behind the looking glass. I made this movie for them.” Of course, The Matrix fans hear mirrors and they immediately think about this clip, which adds some interesting context to Wachowski’s quote.

That’s still not much to go on, but what more do you need? It’s The Matrix. There’s going to be martial arts, philosophical discussions about the nature of reality, and absolutely no spoons whatsoever. The Matrix Resurrections opens in theaters and premieres on HBO Max on December 22.

