The Mystery of Yellowstone Lake Singing in Winter May Be Solved

If you're new to Wyoming and/or have never been to Yellowstone National Park, there is a lake there that sings. It's true and we have proof. Until now the reason why has been a mystery, but a new theory may explain this phenomena once and for all.

it's what happens when ice cracks and then moves over the water. It creates vibrations that are different every winter based on how thick the ice is, how much snow is on the ice and how fast it grows

There's a new story about Yellowstone Lake singing on Thrillist. They shared a recording of the singing as provided by the National Park Service.

This inspired me to do some additional research and I came upon a YouTube channel by Jonna Jinton. Check out her video called "Did you know that ice can sing?".

Jonna describes what causes ice to make this sound. To summarize, she said it's what happens when ice cracks and then moves over the water. It creates vibrations that are different every winter based on how thick the ice is, how much snow is on the ice and how fast it grows.

As the National Park Service mentions, it responds to the changing temperatures. That's one reason why the "singing" is different and why it's so unpredictable.

If you explore Yellowstone this winter and get near Yellowstone Lake, listen closely and maybe it will sing to you, too.

