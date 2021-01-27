The 4th Annual Taverna Promessa Event is Virtual This Year

Family Promise of Albany County will be holding their 4th Annual Taverna Promessa Fundraiser.

The virtual event will take place on Saturday, February 20 at 6 pm. There will be an online auction as well.

https://fpalbanycounty.org/2021/01/12/taverna-promessa-3/

Tickets are $60 for individual tickets and $250 for a bundle of 5 tickets. A Mediterranean appetizer tray, a bottle of wine, and a link to the online event are included.

For more information, or to make a reservation, place follow the link here. 

