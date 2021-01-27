Cheyenne Man Accused of Stabbing Mother Multiple Times

A 19-year-old Cheyenne man is behind bars after allegedly stabbing his mother multiple times.

Cheyenne police spokeswoman Alex Farkas says officers were called to Antonio Landeroz's home for a reported stabbing around 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 26, and arrived to find his mother suffering from multiple stab wounds.

Farkas says the woman was taken to Cheyenne Regional Medical Center with life-threatening injuries. Her condition is unknown at this time.

Farkas says Landeroz had already fled the scene in his mother's vehicle when officers arrived, but he was spotted by police in Eaton, Colorado, around 10:30 p.m. and arrested on suspicion of two counts of felony eluding, speeding and resisting arrest.

Landeroz is currently being held in the Weld County jail awaiting extradition back to Cheyenne.

