WyoLotto ‘Cowboy Draw’ Is Creeping Near The $900,000 Mark

The WyoLotto, Wyoming-centric game, Cowboy Draw, now has an estimated Jackpot of $865,000.

Although no one hit the Cowboy Draw jackpot on Thursday, there were quite a few winning tickets sold all across the state:

8 - $1000 winners | matched 4 numbers

418 - $20 winners | matched 3 numbers

5284 - $5 winners | matched 2 numbers

The winning numbers from Monday's drawings were: 1, 8, 12, 19 and 30.

The next drawing is Thursday, January 28th, 2021, at 2:00 pm.

The WyoLotto also recently released their free app, where you can also check winning numbers and the latest lottery news.

The WyoLotto second chance to win for non winning tickets is still going on through January 30th, 2021.

