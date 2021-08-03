These Cheap Beer Brands Are Going Away

We call them "cheap beers" but the industry calls them economy brands. Either way, there are 11 beers that are going away for good. If you're a cheap beer kind of person, you might want to stock up on these before Molson Coors Beverage Company pulls the plug on these:

Henry Weinhard’s Private Reserve

Milwaukee’s Best Premium

Keystone Ice

Hamm’s Special Light

Icehouse Edge

Miller High Life Light

Steel Reserve 211

Olde English HG 8000

Magnum

Mickey's Fine Malt Liquor Ice

Keylightful

If you’re a fan of any of these legendary beverages, you might want to get out there and stock up while you still can. According to FoodDive, they plan to move forward with more premium brands and investing more into its global hard seltzer portfolio.

As long as we're on the topic, what is South Dakota's favorite cheap beer? Check this out. Yes, we've all had it.

