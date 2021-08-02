Breeze Thru Car Wash to Host Fundraiser for Cheyenne Soccer Club

Locally owned Breeze Thru Car Wash is hosting a fundraising event for the Cheyenne Soccer Club on Saturday, August 14th. The event will raise funds that will go towards Cheyenne Soccer Club's Scholarship Program.

The event will be held at not just one, but both Breeze Thru Car Wash locations in Cheyenne from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on the day of the event. Those locations can be found at 2106 Dell Range and 3515 East Pershing Blvd.

According to a press release, Brian Longbottom, executive director of coaching at Cheyenne Soccer Club showed praise for the event:

This support in helping cover the costs of our great sport, goes a long way in continuing our ability to provide for those in need from our community.

Breeze Thru Car Wash offers its help in raising funds through its annual fundraising program to support local causes and organizations. During the hours of the fundraiser, Breeze Thru will donate $1 per car or $400, whichever amount is greater.

As stated on their website, the Cheyenne Soccer Club promotes youth soccer throughout Cheyenne and Laramie County as a volunteer organization. They make every effort to develop young players into valuable citizens through the promotion of teamwork, discipline, and a positive attitude. They also work to teach parents and other adults about the finer points of soccer through coaching and refereeing.

You can help out the Cheyenne Soccer Club's Scholarship Program by stopping by either Breeze Thru Car Wash location in Cheyenne on Saturday, August 14th from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m!

