This $5.2 Million Japanese Style Home in Denver is Jaw Dropping

A stunning home located in the Pinehurst Country Club in Denver has recently hit the real estate market for $5.2 million. The listing on Realtor states that the home's style is traditional Japanese architecture that meets modern and contemporary.

This five-bedroom, five-and-a-half-bathroom, 15,987 square foot home on nearly an acre of land has many luxury amenities that include a meditation room, massage room, lava rock-lined two-story wine cellar, and much more.

In the home, you will also find floor-to-ceiling windows, indoor trees, a separate caretaker's apartment, spiral staircases, and updates throughout the home.

Take a look at this amazing home at 3962 S Chase Way in Denver listed on Realtor for $5.2 million.