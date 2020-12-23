This Is the Most Popular Christmas Gift in Wyoming for 2020

This could help if you're still shopping.

At this point, if you're still out looking for something for those hard-to-buy-for people on your list, you should just give them cash. I mean, no one is going to turn down cash. And if you're not entirely comfortable with some bills in an envelope, you could ways do a gift card. Personally, I'm a big fan of gift cards. It's like the gift that keeps on giving.

Still not your style? Well you could always go with a gift that most people are Googling this year. There's a good chance that person on your list will love it.

How about a Google Pixel 5?

As an iPhone user, I'm not entirely familiar with the specifications of a Google phone, but I believe they are pretty swanky. I would also believe that these phones are comparable to an iPhone. The Google Pixel 5 boasts about its ability to jump from task to task, it's water resistant exterior, and ability to charge wirelessly and share it's battery life with other devices.

Plus, it comes in cool colors.

The Google Pixel 5 is Wyoming's most-Googled present of 2020 according to HomeSnacks. They compiled a list of the most popular gifts in each state this year using Google Shopping 100 and Google Trends. It looks like most of the items on the list are tech and gadgets. Other states want Apple Watches, Fitbits, Xboxes, and new phones, among other things.

Would you want a Google Pixel 5?