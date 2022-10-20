This UWYO Master’s Program Receives National Recognition

According to U.S. News, our brown and gold pride is number 103 in top public schools, 187 in best value schools, and 202 out of 443 in National Universities. But, we are finally number one in something.

If you think our placing 7th for our Engineering program is impressive, we're going to get a bit more arrogant with our bragging now.

UW's Division of Kinesiology and Health Master of Science in Physical Education Teacher Education (PETE) Program has been recognized as No. 1 in the nation by EduMed.org, according to a release by the university.

According to EduMed.org, the organization works with hundreds of health care and education experts to provide detailed online program rankings from colleges and universities across the country to help students choose online education programs best suited for their academic goals.

In ranking UW’s online PETE Program as the best in the nation, EduMed looked at program criteria such as offering flexible online delivery and ease of access for working physical education teachers looking to expand career options and equip themselves for advancement into administrative roles in education. The program explores topics such as teaching tactics in sports-based physical education; psychology of teaching physical education; instructional models for physical education; and teacher socialization. Before graduation, students each research, write and defend a thesis project.

“I enrolled in the UW master’s in kinesiology online program without hesitation as soon as I took time to clearly define my professional goals. Once I identified that my goal was to be a more effective physical educator, I had no question about where I would complete my graduate education. I was confident in the quality of the program at UW because I completed my undergraduate study there as well. The professors took the time to get to know each student and offer guidance and support both in and out of the classroom. I knew the professors, my peers and the curriculum at UW would assure that I accomplished my goal of becoming a more effective teacher. I also have a network of other teachers across the state/region to call upon if I need help solving a problem or if I am looking for some feedback,” says Charli Fluty, who works as a physical education teacher and coach at Powell High School.

The online master’s program is not only a great option for UW Division of Kinesiology and Health graduates who would like to advance their careers in the field of physical education teaching, but it also has set reaching PE teachers who work full-time in schools as priority. A majority of students who have recently graduated from the program in the last decade are teachers already providing high-quality physical education in Wyoming.

The PETE Program faculty members who offer the online curriculum believe in the importance of providing a solid foundation for building a stronger educational workforce in the Mountain West and throughout the nation.

Equipping PE teachers with advanced knowledge and an expanded skill set not only benefits the students with whom they work but also increases the likelihood of them continuing in their professions.

Tristan Wallhead, a professor and associate dean for faculty affairs in the College of Health Sciences, said that earning a master's degree would not only improve the experiences of K-12 students but also the importance of K-12 physical education in the school system.

The PETE Program graduate faculty currently includes Wallhead; Ben Kern and Kelly Simonton, both assistant professors of kinesiology and health. In recent years, Mark Byra and Jayne Jenkins, both now with the rank of professor emeritus, also delivered and designed courses in this degree program before retiring.

About the College of Health Sciences

UW’s College of Health Sciences trains health and wellness professionals and researchers in a wide variety of disciplines, including medicine, nursing, pharmacy, communication disorders, social work, kinesiology, community and public health, and disability studies.

The college also oversees residency and fellowship programs in Casper and Cheyenne, as well as operating primary care and speech/hearing clinics in Laramie, Casper, and Cheyenne. With more than 1,600 undergraduate, graduate, and professional students, the college is dedicated to training the health and wellness workforce of Wyoming and conducting high-quality research and community engagement, with a particular focus on rural and frontier populations.