Memorial Day Weekend brought a big milestone in Thomas Rhett's household: His oldest daughter, Willa Gray, caught her very first red snapper during a fishing trip, thanks to some guidance from none other than Luke Bryan.

The proud papa shared a snapshot of his 5-year-old daughter posing with her catch, as Bryan beams in the background, looking nearly as excited about it as Willa Gray.

"Thanks uncle Luke for helping Willa Gray catch her first snapper," Rhett writes in the caption of his post.

Rhett didn't specify their exact fishing spot, though a post from his wife, Lauren Akins, confirms that the country star family spent their holiday weekend on the beach. Akins shared a photo of Willa Gray playing in the sand at sunset, with a stunning backdrop of calm waves, an embankment and palm trees behind her.

While Bryan was on hand in person to celebrate Memorial Day with the Akins family, another famous Luke dropped into the comments section to congratulate Willa on her snapper. "Hell yeah," Luke Combs writes in response to Rhett's post.

Willa is the oldest of Rhett's three (and soon to be four!) daughters. She's big sister to 3-year-old Ada James, who was born in 2017, as well as 1-year-old Lennon Love, who arrived in February 2020. Last month, in May 2021, the singer announced that Lauren was pregnant with their fourth baby girl, who is due in November.

"Love you so much," he told his wife at the end of his social media announcement. "We always wanted a big Thanksgiving table."