Thomas Rhett's 1-year-old daughter does makeup now. Lennon Love recently gave the singer's wife a makeover and while there may be room for growth, her vision is applaudable.

On Instagram Story, Lauren Akins shared video of her daughter in action. It starts after the mascara is added. Lennon is slowly adding lip gloss to her mother's other eye with a level of aggression not typical of your ordinary makeup artist. But hey, if you're going to do something, do it hard. That's what we always say.

Watch the video below to see for yourself, and stick to the end to hear Rhett and Akins debating names for their next baby girl, due in November.

That's right, Akins is pregnant with the couple's fourth daughter, after Lennon, Ada James and Willa Gray. With just six weeks to go, they're working hard on picking a name and there are some overlapping ideas. She doesn't necessarily want to commit to a state name but Georgia seems worthy. He likes flowers but his wife is quick to remind him they have a pet named Daisy.

Bama seems like an option that Rhett would be wise to drop unless he wants to get walloped. Talking to Entertainment Tonight earlier this week, he admitted she's still battling nausea in the third trimester but otherwise OK. Both expectant parents are very excited to meet baby Iris, or Tennessee or Georgia or whatever they decide on.

Musically, Rhett just celebrated his 17th Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 and his second from the Country Again: Side A album. His Center Point Road Tour continues through next weekend (Oct. 9).