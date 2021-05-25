Thomas Rhett made a special stop on The Voice on Tuesday night (May 25), appearing remotely to perform his current single, "Country Again."

"Country Again" is the title track of his latest release, Country Again: Side A, which came out in late April and is the first installment of a double album. It's one of the most traditional singles Rhett has released in years, a trend that is audible throughout his newest album, which was a product of quarantine and the need to slow down and return to his roots amid the pandemic.

The location of Rhett's "Country Again" performance wasn't immediately apparent, though it did seem to match up with his themes of getting back in touch with his country roots. He performed against a casual backdrop with a rug-covered floor, an acoustic guitar slung across his body.

Rhett is one of a slew of special guests who signed on for The Voice's season finale. Another of Tuesday night's performers is Kelsea Ballerini, who hit the stage in person and even tapped Team Kelly finalist Kenzie Wheeler to duet with her for her new single, "Half of My Hometown."

At the end of the night, the Top 5 contestants were whittled down to a single The Voice Season 20 champ, as the result of live fan voting during the performances the contestants gave on Monday night (May 24.) Each of the show's coaches went into Tuesday's episode with one finalist in the running, with the exception of Blake Shelton, who had two: Cam Anthony and Jordan Matthew Young.

Ultimately, it was Anthony who brought home the title of Voice champ, giving Shelton his eighth win as a coach on the show overall. Kenzie Wheeler, the country-leaning contestant from Team Kelly, was the season's runner-up.

