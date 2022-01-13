Thomas Rhett has shared the most important details about his next studio album: When fans can get it and who he'll be working with.

On Instagram, the "Slow Down Summer" singer revealed that Where We Started will drop on April 1. He's also revealed the full track list (see below) and revealed that his collaborators will include Riley Green, Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line, Russell Dickerson and pop star Katy Perry.

It's his sixth studio album, and the follow-up to Country Again: Side A, released in April 2021. The 15-song project will include his current single, and 13 more co-writes.

The news of this new album came mid-day on Thursday (Jan. 13). At midnight on Friday morning, he released two new songs, "Angels" and "Church Boots."

The break between Country Again: Side A and Side B was announced when he released "Slow Down Summer" in November. Fans can expect Side B in the fall, he said at the time. One month later, he shared an acoustic version of a song called "Years Are Short" with fans via Instagram.

2021 was a relatively slow year for Rhett, with just one single released to radio. He made up for it in his personal life, however, with the birth of his fourth daughter in November.

Last April, Rhett won the Male Artist of the Year award at the ACM Awards.

*Update: This article was updated to reflect the full track list and Rhett's collaborators.

Thomas Rhett, Where We Started Track List:

1. “The Hill” (Lori McKenna, Jordan Reynolds, Emily Weisband)

2. “Church Boots” (Thomas Rhett, Jesse Frasure, Ashley Gorley, Ernest Keith Smith)

3. “Bass Pro Hat” (Rhett, Matt Dragstrem, Joshua Miller, Josh Thompson)

4. “Anything Cold” (Rhett, Julian Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Thompson)

5. “Angels” (Rhett, Bunetta, Jaten Dimsdale, Thompson)

6. “Half of Me” Feat. Riley Green (Rhett, Rhett Akins, Will Bundt, Thompson)

7. “Bring the Bar” (Rhett, Akins, Frasure, Gorley, Parker Welling)

8. “Paradise” (Rhett, Dragstrem, Smith, Thompson)

9. “Death Row” Feat. Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson (Rhett, Zach Crowell, Gorley)

10. “Mama’s Front Door” (Rhett, Dragstrem, Gorley, Chase McGill)

11. “Slow Down Summer” (Rhett, Akins, Sean Douglas, Frasure, Gorley)

12. “Simple As a Song” (Rhett, Luke Laird, Thompson)

13. “Us Someday” (Rhett, Akins, Frasure, Amy Wadge)

14. “Somebody Like Me” (Rhett, Akins, Dragstrem, Thompson)

15. “Where We Started” With Katy Perry (Rhett, Jon Bellion, Frasure, Gorley)

