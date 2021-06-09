Cheyenne Cops Still Trying to ID Napping Burglar Who Vandalized Work Site

Cheyenne Police Department via Facebook

Cheyenne police are still trying to identify a person who they say broke into a trailer at a construction site and napped for three hours before stealing items and spray painting the site.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred at East High School during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 29.

"The suspect (pictured above) arrived at the trailer around 2:30 a.m. and exited around 5:30 a.m.," Farkas told KGAB Radio.

Get our free mobile app

Farkas says the suspect stole more than $1,000 worth of items, but she couldn't share specifics or say what the suspect spray painted.

Farkas encourages anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6510.

For more information about this case, check out our earlier post:

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you?

Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.
Filed Under: Cheyenne Police Department, Construction Site, Crime, Crime Stoppers Silent Witness, East High School, napping burglar, spray paint, Theft, trying to identifying suspect, Vandalism
Categories: News, Wyoming
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top