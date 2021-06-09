Cheyenne police are still trying to identify a person who they say broke into a trailer at a construction site and napped for three hours before stealing items and spray painting the site.

Public Information Officer Alex Farkas says the incident occurred at East High School during the early morning hours of Saturday, May 29.

"The suspect (pictured above) arrived at the trailer around 2:30 a.m. and exited around 5:30 a.m.," Farkas told KGAB Radio.

Farkas says the suspect stole more than $1,000 worth of items, but she couldn't share specifics or say what the suspect spray painted.

Farkas encourages anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers Silent Witness at (307) 638-TIPS or the Detective Bureau at (307) 637-6510.

