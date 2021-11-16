Typically, I like to write what to do in Cheyenne on the weekend, but this whole week is completely packed with different touring acts and big names coming to the Capital City. It's not just a washed-up one-hit wonder coming to town that thinks they're awesome. Not that we have those, but you get the idea. I mean, we have some pretty heavy hitters coming to town. Let's take a look.

Alton Brown

Alton Brown is set to headline the Cheyenne Civic Center tomorrow night. Tickets are still on sale and this is going to be a fun-filled show. The best part is his own "film disclaimer" that says "Presented in full color with occasional aromas, audience participation is undertaken at own risk". Not, I'm not saying to rush the stage to volunteer, but I'd take that as a challenge.

Bob Saget

This guy is not only going to do one show but two! You can catch American's Dad Thursday at The Lincoln. I got to talk to him last week, one thing, he's incredibly nice, two he passed on some info that he's not just going to do a dirty show. So, take that as you will.

Get our free mobile app

Mannheim Steamrollers

Busy week for the Cheyenne Civic Center and Thursday night in general. The Mannheim Steamrollers will be rolling into Cheyenne for their 35th Anniversary Christmas show. It's fun to watch these guys perform.

Eli Young Band At The Outlaw Saloon

If the other three acts didn't get you excited, this should. Eli Young Band is coming to the Outlaw to bring the house down.

If that doesn't do it for you, I'm not sure how I can help you. Three of those shows happen before the weekend.