‘Three Little Bears’ Have Fun Playing on a Golf Course

This is not the story of the Goldilocks and the Three Little Bears that you grew up reading, but it is still a very cute story, that just so happens to also involve three little bears.

A new video has gone viral showing three black bear cubs having some fun on a golf course. While one of the cubs is repeatedly and playfully attacking a flagstick, the other two are enjoying what appears to be a sibling wrestling match on the green.

Get our free mobile app

The video was shared via the official NBC Montana Facebook page along with a caption that read:

Cubs on the course: Black bear sightings aren't so uncommon anymore, but it's not every day you get to see some cubs trying their hand at some golf! ⛳

Where the momma bear was while these cubs enjoyed the golf course is unclear, but it is a safe bet she was nearby.

The video actually took place in North Carolina, but considering Wyoming's bear population, it would not be uncommon to see this type of thing here. Although for the Casper area golf courses, it is much more common to see antelope and deer. Having lived a mere two blocks away from the Casper Municipal Golf Course, it was almost a daily occurrence, especially in the morning hours, to see some sort of wildlife grazing on the green (pun intended).

WATCH OUT: These are the deadliest animals in the world