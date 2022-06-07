Win Tickets to the Monster Truck Nitro Tour!

Are you ready for a night of action, adventure, and nitro? Then get ready, because you have a chance to score tickets to the 2022 Monster Truck Nitro Tour. Here are the details:

What:

On Friday, June 10, and Saturday, June 11, the best of the best in Monster Trucks will roll into the Intermountain Speedway. Winners will score tickets for you and three friends to one of the shows. Shows are family-friendly, so feel free to take the kids if you want.

How To Win:

1. Download the Y95 app - there's a quick link to it below. It's free and your gateway to entering the Monster Truck contest. Plus, you'll get the latest local news, excellent music, and access to more contests in the future.

2. Listen in at Y95 from June 7 through June 9.

3. You'll get four chances to hear the daily codeword, starting at 8:00. If you miss it, don't worry, you can catch it again at 10:00 a.m., 1:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m. Remember that codeword, you'll need it for the next step!

4. Drop your codeword into the Y95 App.

5. Celebrate; you've been entered! Now rinse and repeat until the contest ends on June 9 after the last codeword airs. Winners will be announced following June 9 with information regarding their tickets.