TikTok Made Me Do It: Ranch Dill Pickles

I will admit it, I used to knock TikTok. Who needs another social media platform? Well, shortly after succumbing to peer pressure, I signed up for the app, started posting, and found some amazing things that I probably wouldn't have seen if it wasn't for TikTok.

Recently, I saw something on TikTok that piqued my interest. I like pickles. I don't love them, but I like them. I also like ranch dressing. It's a mainstay in our refrigerator. When I saw a video of combining the two together, I knew I had to try it out.

Here is the gist of this recipe:

Get your favorite pickles and a pack of Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing powder and pour the powder into the jar of pickles.

After you combine the ingredients, give the jar a good shake, and place it in the fridge for 24 hours before you enjoy your ranch-dill pickles.

I made this concoction on Sunday night. As soon as I got home yesterday, I opened up the jar to give one of the spears a try.

What do they taste like? I will say that I was not going into this experiment with high expectations. I am glad I wasn't thinking that these were going to be a life-changing pickle. Because they weren't. They were decent but so incredibly salty. I am pretty sure I had my day's worth of sodium intake with one pickle spear.

If you want to make these, I would suggest only using half of the ranch packet and adjust from there. The pickle juice may be great brine for chicken. Just be prepared for a giant amount of salt on your tastebuds.

