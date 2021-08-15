Tim McGraw Explains How His Daughter Audrey Got Cast in His ‘7500 OBO’ Video

Tim McGraw's 19-year-old daughter, Audrey, plays the lead role in the music video for his new song, "7500 OBO," flipping the story line of the song's lyrics to be not about a guy and his truck -- but rather, a girl and her truck.

And while the original idea for the video was to follow a female protagonist who finds first love, then heartbreak, from behind the steering wheel of her Ford F-150, McGraw says that there were a couple of hoops to jump through before he could cast Audrey to play the part.

"When the treatment came in, they really wanted my youngest daughter Audrey, who's 19, 'cause they had seen some photos of Audrey, who does some modeling and stuff," McGraw explains in a video about the behind-the-scenes side of the shoot.

"First of all, I asked the boss -- my wife -- and then I asked Audrey," the singer goes on to say. Of course, "the boss" is more than just a concerned parent: She's McGraw's fellow country superstar wife Faith Hill, who has plenty of experience herself with what it takes to act in a country music video.

Once he got the thumbs up from Hill, McGraw says that bringing Audrey onset and getting a chance to collaborate with her made this video special and memorable, out of all the music videos he's filmed in the past.

"That was one of the coolest things I've done, is work with her in the video, watch her perform, watch her act," McGraw continues. "My girls are the light of my life. They're the sweetest things in the world, and I'm just so proud of her."

Still, there was one moment in the filming process McGraw wasn't crazy about: A kissing scene between Audrey's character and her boyfriend at the end of a date. "I tried to yell cut, but I didn't get there quick enough," McGraw joked, admitting, "it's not easy for a dad to watch, I can tell you that."

Together with his country star wife, McGraw will get a chance to flex his own acting skills in the months ahead. He and Hill will star in a forthcoming new TV series, 1883, which will be the prequel to the Emmy-nominated show Yellowstone. The series will air on Paramount+.

