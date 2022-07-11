Tim McGraw Says He Is ‘In the Middle’ of Making New Music

Tim McGraw has had a busy and productive year so far. Aside from starring in the Yellowstone prequel 1883 with his wife Faith Hill, he also launched The McGraw Tour. Both endeavors have left him little time to dedicate to new music, but the "Down on the Farm" singer says he's working on it.

"I'm in the middle of it," McGraw tells Country Countdown USA's host Lon Helton as he co-hosted his radio show. "I've probably mixed eight so far, and will record a few more soon."

That "few more" should be enough to round out a full-length album, which would be the Louisiana native's 17th studio album. However, fans probably shouldn't hold their breath on it arriving anytime soon, as even McGraw doesn't have a timetable for the project.

"I’m sure we’ll have something off the new album here before too long," he confesses, before adding, "I don’t know when the album will drop."

McGraw didn't share any other details about this collection of songs like titles or themes, but he did mention his strategy for the upcoming project.

"I'm always looking to beat what I did last time," he shares.

His last album, Here on Earth, arrived on Aug. 21, 2020. It produced three singles: "I Called Mama", "Undivided" and "7500 OBO."

McGraw's schedule should open up after the McGraw Tour wraps up on July 31 in Camrose, Alberta, Canada. Russell Dickerson, Alexandra Kay and Brandon Davis have been opening for the country veteran. While Dickerson is a known country radio name, Kay and Davis both caught the attention of McGraw on TikTok after covering his latest single "7500 OBO."

