Tim McGraw and Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line will join the all-star lineup of performers for a primetime television special that is set to follow the inauguration of incoming President Joe Biden on Wednesday (Jan. 20). People reports that the country superstars will perform their new duet, "Undivided."

"We got a call just a few days ago and got invited to play the song at the inauguration, and I think Tim and I both were extremely excited and humbled," Hubbard says. "What a crazy cool opportunity – as simple as just to get to play music again, which is exciting in itself, but then to get to spread and share this message of hope and love and unity to the world. What better platform to get to do that on, so we’re both extremely excited.”

“Very excited, and also, the background of what we’re gonna be shooting is gonna be Nashville," McGraw adds. "So, to showcase our city and all that it’s gone through in the last year is a big deal for us.”

Hubbard wrote "Undivided" while he was quarantined on his bus in November of 2020 after testing positive for COVID-19. The song urges unity during a time that has seen historic division over politics and social issues.

"I think it's time to come together / You and I can make a change / Maybe we can make a difference / Make the world a better place / Look around and love somebody / We've been hateful long enough / Let the good Lord reunite us / Until this country that we love is undivided," the lyrics state.

McGraw and Hubbard released the song as a new single on Jan. 13. They will join a stacked lineup of performers for Biden's post-inauguration special, including Ant Clemons, Jon Bon Jovi, Demi Lovato, Justin Timberlake, Hamilton composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, John Legend, Bruce Springsteen and many more. Tom Hanks is slated to host the special, which will also feature remarks from Biden and incoming Vice President Kamala Harris. The 90-minute program will air live on every major broadcast and cable news outlet with the exception of Fox, which has opted to stream the event instead.

On Monday (Jan. 18), Garth Brooks announced that he would perform during Biden's inauguration, joining a slate of artists that includes Jennifer Lopez and Lady Gaga.