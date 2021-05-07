Early registration is open NOW for the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative Pink Ribbon Run.

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative (WBCI) is an organization dedicated to increasing breast cancer awareness and prevention across Wyoming.

Money raised in Wyoming stays in Wyoming and goes towards helping Wyoming women.

One of their biggest fundraisers is their annual Pink Ribbon Run, and this year's theme is "Stomp Out Cancer"

This year the 2021 Wyoming Pink Ribbon Run will take place in BOTH Casper and Cheyenne.

Both events are going to be held in their city's center and will be an opportunity for us to celebrate survivors and remember those we have lost to this devastating disease.

Funds from the event support WBCI grants for breast cancer education, early detection, patient navigation, and survivor supports.

The Casper Run will be held at David Street Station on the morning of August 7th.

This untimed 5k fun run or walk is expected to be the largest WBCI event to date held in the Oil City.

The Cheyenne Run will be on August 14th at the Capitol Complex.

For over twenty years they've been hosting the PINKEST timed 5k or 1-mile run or walk, and this year will be bigger and better than ever.

If a fun run doesn't really sound like fun to you (no judgment) what about Flamingo Flocking a friend's house?

Just imagine your loved ones walking out their front door one morning and seeing a huge flock of pink flamingos.

What a great show of support to a friend currently fighting breast cancer.

A flock of flamingos is also a wonderful way to acknowledge a special breast cancer survivor in your life.

Flamingo flocks are available in Casper, Cheyenne, and Green River at the cost of $35 per location.

They are moved every Monday and Thursday and are available June and July.

Spots are limited so make sure you sign up now.

The Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative has helped grant more than HALF-A-MILLION DOLLARS through 75 Community Grants and 28 Early Detection Voucher Grants funding breast health services in all 23 counties across Wyoming.

They're saving lives here in Wyoming, but they can't do it without our help.