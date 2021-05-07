Wyoming Rest Stops to Reopen for Tourist Season

As people are traveling more in 2021 after not-so-much in the previous year due to the pandemic, there will certainly be more people on the roads and more of a demand for needed stops along the way of their journey. Now, travelers in Wyoming will be able to make use of reopened rest stops that were previously shutdown.

Governor Mark Gordon recently directed the Wyoming Department of Transportation and Wyoming Office of Tourism to open nine rest stops that had been previously closed across the state. A secured temporary federal funding source will be tapped into so that the rest areas can reopen. The nine rest areas had been closed since June 2020 due to a lack of budget.

Get our free mobile app

According to Buckrail, the nine rest stops that will reopen are as follows:

Lusk on US 18

Guernsey on US 26

Greybull on US 16

Moorcroft on I-90

Star Valley on US 89

Sundance on I-25

Upton on US 16

Orin Jct on I-25

Chugwater on I-25

Diane Shober, the Executive Director of the Office of Wyoming Tourism had some positive things to say about the reopening of the nine rest stops:

Each of these nine rest areas are a valuable tourism tool...Certainly, a clean facility is important to the visitor experience, but it is also a powerful marketing platform to distribute travel guides and other trip-planning resources. As travelers are stretching their legs, they are also gathering information on local events, attractions, restaurants, campgrounds and lodging, which all can lead to extended stays and increase visitor spending.

As it stands, they are looking to have all nine rest stops reopened by Memorial Day Weekend. Just in time for plenty of travel!