2021 Event Schedule Announced by Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne

We all know that 2020 was filled with cancellations and postponements of so many fun events throughout almost the entire year and some into 2021 needed to be as well. But many are coming back. Along that list of events making a comeback are some that have been announced by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne for 2021.

A new timeframe has been set for the Boys & Girls Club 'Dancing With the Stars' event. It had previously been set to take place this month, but has been pushed to September 4, 2021. The latest health orders put in place are the reason for the rescheduling, but the new September date is set as the Boys & Girls Club hopes to ensure the safety of all in attendance, including all the members, as well as the dancers.

The 'Back-A-Kid Breakfast' is back again in 2021 and it will be here sooner than you can say 'breakfast'. The event is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2021. We're just over a month and a half away from then. The 'Back-A-Kid Breakfast' will be at the Little America Hotel & Resort, and will provide a fun event for the community, while Club members can be served for just $10 per year. This year's 'Cheyenne Youth of the Year', Austin, will speak at the event, along with a keynote speaker.

These are just two of the big events that the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne has in store for the 2021 calendar year. There's certainly more to come. You can stay updated on all the events hosted by the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne at their website, bgcchey.org, along with the organization's social media pages on Facebook and Instagram. 2021 is shaping up to have a lot to look forward to for the Boys & Girls Club of Cheyenne!