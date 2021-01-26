Remember the Tomb Raider franchise? MGM has just unearthed their plans for a sequel to the 2018 series reboot, starring Alicia Vikander as a young Lara Croft. After a few years with limited progress, they’ve found a new filmmaker to get Tomb Raider 2 moving again.

That’s Misha Green, who just wrapped showrunning the first season of Lovecraft Country on HBO. Green will write and direct Vikander’s Tomb Raider 2 according to Deadline. After several big projects in television, the new Tomb Raider will be Green’s feature directorial debut.

Green is the showrunner and executive producer of Lovecraft Country, alongside Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams and based on the novel by Matt Ruff. She separately wrote and is producing The Mother, which sold in a competitive situation to Netflix and is also producing Warner Brothers’ Cleopatra Jones and Makeready’s The Gilded Ones.

Previously, Ben Wheatley had been announced as the director of this project. Vikander’s Tomb Raider made $274 million worldwide, almost exactly the same as the first Angelina Jolie Tomb Raider grossed in theaters. But that was back in 2001; adjusted for inflation, the original Raider grossed the equivalent of $400 million. The film wasn’t a particular critical favorite, either; its Rotten Tomatoes score is a middling 51 percent. That’s probably why a new creative team is being brought in to bring a fresh perspective to the franchise — and Green certainly has a fresh voice.