The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement for foggy conditions in southeast Wyoming. the statement reads as follows:

"A Special Weather Statement is out for locally dense fog for portions of the I-80 corridor near the Summit and Vedauvoo, and for the I-80 corridor between Rawlins and Laramie through 9 AM today. Webcams are showing localized dense fog that is reducing visibility to about a quarter mile at times. Slow down and allow extra distance between you and the vehicle in front of you. Be safe!"

