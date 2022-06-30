NWS Cheyenne: Scattered PM Storms in the Holiday Weekend Forecast

It looks like Mother Nature may be planning her own fireworks this Fourth of July weekend, as southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle are expected to see scattered thunderstorms every afternoon.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne says there will be an isolated chance for storms to become strong to severe.

"For Friday, a few storms will have the potential to produce gusty winds and hail, but uncertainty is greater for the weekend," the NWS said.

Independence Day will be a hot one, with forecast highs of 89-96 degrees east of Interstate 25, 82-88 degrees west of I-25, and 64-77 degrees in the mountains.

