Laramie PD Reminds Public About Firework Use, Risks

The Laramie Police Department would like to remind residents that fireworks are not allowed to be used within City limits without a permit.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were 18 deaths and 15,600 people treated in emergency departments for fireworks-related injuries in the US last year.

In addition to the obvious safety hazards, fireworks can be stressful for domestic pets, people with anxiety disorders, and shift workers whose sleep patterns coincide with fireworks use.

Laramie Municipal Code, in part, states the following

“Any person who violates any of the provisions of the International Fire Code…shall be guilty of a misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of not less than fifty dollars nor more than seven hundred fifty dollars…This section is in addition to all other remedies which the city may use to enforce compliance.”