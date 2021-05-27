Travel + Leisure Says Wyoming’s Best State Park Is 6 Hours Away

Who's ready to hit the road this summer?

This weekend is the unofficial kickoff to the summer. So, the big question is where are you headed? With summer break, people tend to take more vacations and those vacation tend to involve the outdoors somehow, some way. And I couldn't agree more. It's the season for getting out and enjoying the sunshine. We spend way too much time in the cold and snow in our region, so it's time to break free.

Also, brace yourselves because I think we'll have a ton of people coming to Wyoming. Not only is our state gorgeous, but we have a lot of great outdoor activities like hiking, camping and more. And we have some gorgeous parks to do those things in.

According to Travel + Leisure, the best state park in Wyoming is Hot Springs State Park.

Personally, I have not been to this park near, but my ears perk up at the sound of "hot springs" so I'm in. The publication raved about the hot springs that maintain a consistent temperature of 128 degrees. There are also trails to hike and bison roaming the area.

Have you been? Tell us about it below.

And if you enjoy traveling to different parks, I found someone who can help you do it better. His name is Mikah Meyer and he spent three years traveling to 419 National Park Service sites. Apparently, he is the first person to do this in one journey. Needless to say, he knows what you should and shouldn't do while visiting these places. One pieces of advice he has is to never stay in the park, but find a hotel nearby instead. I'm sure this doesn't apply to those who are camping out.

Perhaps Hot Springs State Park is a great road trip option for you this summer.