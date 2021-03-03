Two Moose Walk Thru Wyoming Resort, Nearly Take Out Snowboarder

Note to self: if you're ever snowboarding around a Wyoming ski resort, watch where you're going. A dude nearly learned this lesson the hard way as he was nearly decked by a couple of moose.

According to the description on Yahoo TV, this happened at a ski resort in Jackson. Watch the right side of the screen as a gnarly dude carving up the powder nearly gets clocked by Bullwinkle and kid. NOTE: if you're having trouble getting the video to load on your device, you can see the video here.

The video description said this close call happened on January 19 even though the video was just shared a few days ago. It reminded me of a close moose encounter at a Colorado ski resort last year.

Let's do some snowboarder/moose math. As Wikipedia estimates, an adult moose can weigh up to 1,500 pounds. Average snowboarder probably around 120 pounds or 150 if Doritos are readily available. Even a somewhat heavy snowboarder full of snack food will only be a tenth of a big moose and that's not even including the baby moose.

All's well that ends well. Both moose wandered harmlessly through the skiers and went back to the wilderness. Like I said, you must watch where you're going when you snowboard in Wyoming.

