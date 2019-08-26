Unexplainable Deer Behavior At Yellowstone [Watch]

Don't worry, you're not the only one confused as to what is going on in this video.

ABC Fox Montana has a video of a deer in the middle of Yellowstone acting very different than anyone has ever seen before. It is not uncommon for video cameras to be set up throughout Yellowstone to catch activity of animals that normally couldn't be captured. There is no word yet as to why this deer is acting like this. But with this footage now they can study and try to figure out what was going on or why the deer was acting like this.

It almost looks like he may be playing but there doesn't seem to be another deer around. Maybe the deer heard its favorite song in the distance and was enjoying it. We will never know, but this footage helps study wildlife activity in the wild.

​