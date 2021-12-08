Wyoming Deer Bounces Down The Street To Cotton Eye Joe
This may be one of my favorite wildlife posts within at least the last few days. We're lucky to live near the wildlife in Wyoming, so there's really never a shortage of great videos of wildlife that will make you smile.
This video is great. I mean, first, it's just a deer that appears to be prancing down the highway. The person that took the video was quick-minded and threw the song, "Cotton Eye Joe" and it almost seems that the deer is bouncing and prancing to the beat of the biggest club song of the 1990s.
Check it out for yourself.
All the credit in the world to the person driving this vehicle to not try and pass or spook the four-legged fella. Their passenger was also a hero to have a phone handy to document this. It's not like you see this every day, I mean, you could see deer or pronghorn every day, sure, but just the way this deer is bouncing and prancing along like they don't have a worry in the world. It's just fun to watch.
Now, I will go ahead and apologize for the "Cotton Eye Joe" song being in the video, I mean, I didn't make it, but, that song is going to be stuck in your head, especially if you watched the video as many times as I did. For that, I'm truly sorry. But, hey, the video was cute and made you smile, right?
Here's to more bouncing deer in our lives.