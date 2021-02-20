United Plane Engine Explodes, Debris Falls on Colorado Homes
A United Airlines plane departing from Denver International Airport on Saturday for Honolulu, Hawaii at 12:15 p.m. suffered a catastrophic engine failure. The United Airlines flight 328 reported engine issues and returned to Denver International Airport at approximately 1:30 p.m., according to KDVR.
The engine failure from the United Airlines flight caused damage to homes in the northwest area of the Denver Metro Area on Saturday afternoon. The areas that were showered with debris from the plane's engine failure included the Sheridan Boulevard and West 136th Avenue. No injuries from the debris have been reported. This area is currently closed per Broomfield Police.
Photos have been posted of the airplane's engine failure to Twitter:
The NTSB and local authorities are currently investigating the debris left in the Broomfield area.
Source: KDVR
