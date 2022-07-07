You know the Fall semester is getting close when the University of Wyoming announces parking passes are available. I definitely felt the ghost of an autumn breeze when I saw the announcement - after all, it's July; who's thinking about school right now? But, if you want prime parking at the university this year, you may want to think about getting that permit now. Here's why:

Parking Permits Can Run Out.

The University of Wyoming has several permit options for students and faculty, but the best option is the Green Permit for students living on campus and the Orange Permit for commuting students. These permits allow students to park in most of the lots on campus, but they are first-come, first-serve. So, if you want to have closer parking options around the university, you better jump on your permit application.

Additionally, this year the campus has rolled out reserved parking permits for benefitted employees. Employees will need to pay for a parking permit in addition to paying for the reservation spot.

Cost and Types of Parking Permits at the University of Wyoming

For students living on campus, the permit options are:

Green : $246 annually. Provides parking near residence halls and the main campus.

: $246 annually. Provides parking near residence halls and the main campus. Electric Plug - In (must be purchased in addition to a Green Permit): $246 annually. Provides parking near residence halls and the main campus.

- (must be purchased in addition to a Green Permit): $246 annually. Provides parking near residence halls and the main campus. Purple : $33 annually. Provides parking in the shuttle lot.

: $33 annually. Provides parking in the shuttle lot. Motorcycle: $66 annually. Provides parking in designated motorcycle spots.

Check out the residential parking map here.

For students commuting, the permit options are:

Orange : $162 annually. Provides closest parking areas to the main campus.

: $162 annually. Provides closest parking areas to the main campus. Red : $81 annually. Provides parking near the Animal Sciences building.

: $81 annually. Provides parking near the Animal Sciences building. Purple : $33 annually. Provides parking in the shuttle lot.

: $33 annually. Provides parking in the shuttle lot. Motorcycle: $66 annually. Provides parking in designated motorcycle spots.

Check out the commuting parking map here.