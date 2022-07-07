100-Plus Degree Temperatures Possible In SE Wyoming This Weekend

If you like your summertime weather hot, you will enjoy this weekend.

The Cheyenne Office of the National Weather Service says temperatures across southeast Wyoming and the Nebraska Panhandle will range well into the mid-to-upper 90s and may hit 100 plus degrees in some areas.

The agency posted this statement on its website:

''Here is your weekend forecast and it is going to be a hot one! Seeing temperatures range in the high 90s and low 100s along the I-25 corridor, and low 100s for the Nebraska Panhandle on Saturday. By Sunday, there is a slight chance for isolated thunderstorms developing during the peak heating hours in the afternoon. Stay tuned!!!"