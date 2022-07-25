Univ. of Wyoming Announces New V.P. of Governmental Affairs

A Laramie native has been announced as the University of Wyoming's new Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Community Engagement. According to a press release from the University of Wyoming, Mike Smith, who grew up in the Gem City and is an alumnus of U.W., will take over the role.

Get our free mobile app

The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees approved Smith's appointment during its mid-July meeting. Smith begins his new role on August 15, just in time for the 2022-2023 school year to begin. His official title is Vice President of Governmental Affairs, Community Engagement.

The University of Wyoming Welcomes Mike Smith

University of Wyoming President Ed Siedel marked the approval of Smith as a move forward for the university. President Siedel gave Smith a warm welcome in a press release, saying,

“We’re excited that Mike is joining our team to lead our engagement with government policymakers and promote UW to our various constituencies to enhance our ability to fulfill the university’s mission and goals,”

Siedel noted that Smith's legal background would serve him well in his new role.

Smith is no stranger to governmental affairs. He has worked for Cheyenne Law Firm Holland and Hart collectively for nearly a decade between 2000-2007 and 2019 to the present. Between his legal stints, Smith worked in regulatory policy for the oil and gas company High Plains Division of QEP Resources Inc.

Smith has spent many years developing his capabilities and knowledge in government and educational fields. He previously worked as a legislative assistant to U.S. Sen. Craig Thomas on education and environmental issues before pursuing his legal degree from U.W. Since 1999, Smith has also led the Public Relations Committee for Cheyenne Frontier Days.

In response to his new position, Smith stated,

“I am honored and humbled by this opportunity to return to the university I have loved my entire life. UW has played a pivotal role in the development and successes of Wyoming from before we were a state and must continue to help Wyoming’s citizens, industries and elected leaders meet the challenges of the future head-on,”

For more information on Mike Smith and his new role at the University of Wyoming, click here.

Abraham Lincoln Memorial Monument in Pictures