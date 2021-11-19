UTV Accident Leaves 65-Year-Old Wyoming Man Dead

A 65-year-old Wyoming man is dead following a UTV crash on the Wind River Indian Reservation, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, near milepost 2.25 on Burris-Lenore Road, northwest of Crowheart.

According to a crash summary, Bruce Donaldson was driving eastbound along the edge of the road when he hit a large rock that was half-buried in the ditch and lost control of his side-by-side, rolling it onto the driver's side.

Donaldson was not wearing his seat belt and died from his injuries.

