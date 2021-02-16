UW and State Libraries Launch Wyoming Newspaper Collection

The University of Wyoming Libraries and the Wyoming State Library have partnered in order to launch the Wyoming Newspaper Collection online.

This collection of historic newspapers combines the digital holdings of both institutions with a new interface that is more robust and provides better searches and results. More than 800,000 pages are now available, with new content added monthly.

To search the Wyoming Digital Newspaper Collection, follow the link here.

UW Libraries and the Wyoming State Library also teamed up with the Colorado State Library to launch the Plains to Peaks Historic Newspapers database, a one-stop collection that combines the Wyoming and Colorado historic newspaper collections.

The combined regional collection can be found here.