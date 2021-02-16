Frigid Morning Wind Chills Will Continue Through Friday, NWS Says

The Cheyenne area will see little respite from the cold this week, as negative degree morning wind chills are expected to hang around through Friday.

The National Weather Service in Cheyenne issued the following statement Tuesday morning:

5 AM Feb 16th – A northwesterly flow aloft will bring periods of light mountain snow, breezy conditions, and cold temperatures for the next week. Frigid morning wind chills (below zero F) will continue through Friday morning unfortunately. But as the northwesterly flow turns westerly this weekend, look for a little reprieve from these abnormally cold temperatures, with Saturday's morning winds chills 5 to 15 above zero! Periods of gusty winds are expected periodically throughout the week, though don't expect a High Wind Warning to be needed until the beginning of next week. These windy conditions will eventually lead to warmer temperatures across the High Plains. Until then, continue to care for your animals and livestock by protecting them and/or bringing them indoors! For more information: weather.gov/cheyenne.

