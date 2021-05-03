UW football team sends emotional video to fan with cancer

LARAMIE -- Tuesday will serve as a life-changing day for one of Wyoming's biggest fans.

You might have read about 16-year-old Jayden Lewis and his ongoing battle with cancer on 7220sports.com. If not, you can -- and should do that -- right HERE.

The Wyoming football team certainly got wind of the situation.

Several members of the current squad took part in a video shoutout to Jayden, sending their well wishes on a surgery that is set to take place at MD Anderson Cancer Center in Houston.

Chad Muma, Sean Chambers, Xazavian Valladay, Garrett Crall and many others took part in the video tribute that was organized by Wyoming punter Ralph Fawaz.

You can watch that right here:

How awesome is that?

Former placekicker and the UW program's all-time leading scorer, Cooper Rothe, also reached out to Jayden. So did former All-American wide receiver and Biletnikoff Trophy recipient, Marcus Harris.

Jayden's father, Matt Lewis, has a message for Wyoming's head football coach, Craig Bohl.

"My family wants to thank coach Bohl for having athletes like this in the community and representing Wyoming," Matt said in a text.

Even Jayden himself wanted to say some words to the guys who took time out of their busy spring football slate to send him some prayers and positivity:

More than 675 donors have helped raise $43,353 for the Lewis family thanks to a GoFundMe page titled "Help Jayden CRUSH cancer." An insurance mishap has prolonged Jayden's surgery date, but tomorrow is finally the day thanks to the outpouring of support from friends, family, strangers and the Cowboys football team.

"Montana Medicaid came to an agreement with MD Anderson," Jayden's GoFundMe reads. "After a lot of phone calls, emails, and Facebook posts from all of Jayden’s supporters, someone in the right place got wind of Jayden’s situation and pushed his paperwork through to make a “case exception."

The post goes on to say: "So today, Jayden’s mom is asking for prayers. Please pray for Jayden to have a successful surgery and also for him to find peace in this decision. This is a life-changing surgery, and while it is so hopeful to have a chance at life again, it is so scary for a teenager to face the facts of having to lose his leg. Thank you so much for your support and prayers. We are so grateful."

If you would like to donate to Jayden's surgery fund, you can do that right HERE.

Matt Lewis said the goal after Jayden's surgery and subsequent rehabilitation, is to be inside War Memorial Stadium Sept. 4 when the Cowboys host the Montana State Bobcats.