UWYO Planetarium Finally Reopens And With A Full November Lineup

After the flooding we had in August, causing electrical-related damage to its theater equipment, the University of Wyoming Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium has been closed for almost three months. But good news! The planetarium is now fully operational and will soon resume its regular monthly programming schedule, according to a release.

“We regret that the repairs to the planetarium following the flooding in Laramie in August took so long to complete. Fortunately, we’re back and ready to open our doors to audiences again. Our first ticketed program back will be Halloween evening for a special music show of ‘Dark Side of the Moon.’ Bring costumes and we’ll have candy for trick-or-treaters,” says Max Gilbraith, the planetarium’s coordinator.

The November schedule will resume with the planetarium’s normal program lineup as follows:

Tuesday evening: “Wyoming Skies” constellation programs;

Friday evening: live science presentations

Saturday afternoon: family planetarium movies

Saturday evening: music shows.

A film and a special live talk for audiences will be featured each week. All programs are approximately an hour in length. As time allows, a portion of the show also may focus on a live sky tour or supporting information related to the film’s topic.

Halloween Program

“Dark Side of the Moon.”

This Halloween night special presentation of the planetarium’s Liquid Sky music series will feature Pink Floyd’s 1973 album, “Dark Side of the Moon.” The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.

When? Monday, October 31, 8 PM

November Schedule

Tuesday, Nov. 1, 8 p.m.

“Wyoming Skies.” The program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers, and other celestial phenomena visible from Wyoming for the season.

Friday, Nov. 4, 8 p.m.

“Hotter than the Sun: The Atomic Age.” Physicists and astrophysicists were set loose to develop nuclear weapons and energy in the first half of the 20th century. The program will go beyond the headlines of the atomic bombs dropped on Hiroshima and Nagasaki; the Cuban Missile Crisis; and disasters at the nuclear power plants at Three Mile Island, Chornobyl, and Fukushima. This program explores the history of nuclear weapons testing, power generation, and the modern risks and benefits of technology that either harnesses or unleashes energy hotter than the sun.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 2 p.m.

“Dawn of the Space Age,” a full-dome movie. The program explores the launch of the first artificial satellite, Sputnik, the magnificent lunar landings, and privately operated space flights.

Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 p.m.

“Liquid Sky: Psychedelic Indie Rock,” a music-based light show. The program will feature a custom playlist of “out-of-this-world” music from artists such as Tame Impala, MGMT, Unknown Mortal Orchestra, STRFKR, and more in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.

Friday, Nov. 11, 8 p.m.

“Stellar Graveyard.” This program explores the science behind the formation of stars; the various forms they take; and the stellar graveyard, including white dwarfs, neutron stars, and black holes.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 2 p.m.

“The Hot and Energetic Universe,” a full-dome movie. This film investigates the achievements of modern astronomy; the most advanced terrestrial and orbital observatories; the basic principles of electromagnetic radiation; and the natural phenomena related to high-energy astrophysics.

Saturday, Nov. 12, 8 p.m.

“Liquid Sky: Progressive Metal,” a music-based light show. The program will feature a custom playlist of hard-hitting and technical music from artists such as Gojira, Mastodon, Opeth, Periphery, Baroness, and more in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.

Tuesday, Nov. 15, 8 p.m.

“Wyoming Skies.” The program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers, and other celestial phenomena visible from Wyoming for the season.

Friday, Nov. 18, 8 p.m.

“Aurorae: Dancing Lights.” The program will discuss what causes the Aurora Borealis in the sky, where it occurs, and if other planets have aurorae.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 2 p.m.

“The Sun: Our Living Star,” a full-dome movie. The sun consumes 600 million tons of hydrogen each second and is 500 times as massive as all of the planets combined. Viewers will discover the secrets of the sun and experience never-before-seen images of its violent surface in an immersive full-dome format.

Saturday, Nov. 19, 8 p.m.

“Liquid Sky: Retro Hits,” a music-based light show. The program will feature a custom playlist of ’80s nostalgia music in 5.1 surround sound. The 4K-resolution planetarium sky will become a canvas of color, patterns, and movement with cutting-edge music visualization software and live VJ talent.

Nov. 21-27: closed for Thanksgiving break.

Tuesday, Nov. 29, 8 p.m.

“Wyoming Skies.” The program provides an exploration of the stars, constellations, planets, meteor showers, and other celestial phenomena visible from Wyoming for the season.

For more detailed descriptions of these programs, click HERE.

Tickets & More Information

$5: Public

$3: Students, senior citizens, veterans, first responders, and those under 18

To get tickets or receive more information about programs, email planetarium@uwyo.edu or leave a voicemail and a call-back phone number at (307) 766-6506.

Reservations or pre-purchases are not required, and walk-ins are welcome. Tickets can be purchased online with a credit card, reserved by email or voicemail, or purchased at the start of the show. Cash or check is accepted at the door. Seating is on a first-come, first-served basis outside of designated ADA/wheelchair seating.

To pay for tickets with a credit card, click HERE.

For a group larger than six, email the planetarium for a private show HERE.

Tickets for private shows are the same as the public programs.